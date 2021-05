The wreck happened Tuesday morning on Route 209 in Polk Township.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash Tuesday morning in the Poconos.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Interchange Road and Scenic Drive on Route 209 in Kresgeville, Polk Township.

Police say a pickup truck and a school bus collided. There were no children on the bus at the time.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital.