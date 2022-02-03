Drive-thru ashes offered in the Poconos

This is the first time Mount Pocono United Methodist Church is offering ashes to go.

MT POCONO, Pa. — This Ash Wednesday, people rolled down their car windows and received their ashes at Mount Pocono United Methodist Church.

"We're always on the road, and we've seen it, and she said she wanted to get ashes, so I saw the sign, and I said, 'Well, they're doing a drive-thru.' It's very good for us because we're always on the road going back and forth going to the doctors," said Mary Coddington of Tobyhanna.

It's the first time this church is offering ashes to go.

Catherine Morgan, a minister at the church, says the pastor thought it would be a good way to reach more people.

"He has decided to have the drive-thru ashes so that people could participate in this part of the service, just in case they cannot come to tonight's service and it's open to the general public," said Morgan.

Those at the church say the drive-thru ashes aren't replacing any services but offering more of a convenience for people with busy schedules.

Gerry Fauser of Tobyhanna says it's a great way to spread the faith.

"I love it because I can't walk, and it would make it hard for me to go in there, stand and wait. This way, I don't have to get out of the car, and I get the ashes, which I always try to do every lent," said Fauser.

The church in Mount Pocono says they will offer drive-thru ashes again next year.