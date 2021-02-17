Drive-thru ashes done differently on this Ash Wednesday

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — The pandemic is changing how many observers are receiving ashes on this Ash Wednesday.
Newswatch 16 was at a drive-thru ash distribution Wednesday morning at Zion United Lutheran Church near Brodheadsville in Monroe County.
Many parishes and churches are changing to a contact-free method of giving out ashes. Typically, the ashes are applied to a person's forehead in the shape of a cross using the tip of the finger. Now, some are using an ear swab to brush on the ashes, or simply sprinkling them over the person's head.
Ashes will also be available from 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. with a worship service at 7:30 p.m.