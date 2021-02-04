Drive-in style Easter service in the Poconos

You can watch Easter Sunday service drive-in style at East Stroudsburg Presbyterian Church.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Easter Sunday is upon us and for many Christians that usually means attending a church service.

At East Stroudsburg Presbyterian Church in East Stroudsburg, the pastor came up with a creative way to let churchgoers safely observe a service drive-in style.

"It's amazing seeing how many people come out. You feel God's presence despite being in cars and in an unusual situation. It's almost, I can't even put it into words about how amazing it is. It's spiritual, that's all I can say," said Pastor Nicole Vogel, East Stroudsburg Presbyterian Church.

Churchgoers will participate from their vehicles by listening to the sermon on their radio. Cindy Schrick from New Jersey is a member of the church.

She thinks the idea is great especially for those who aren't ready to sit inside.

"Drive-in services are the best thing that has happened as far as worshiping together it gives us a chance to be together, see each other and worship together, sing together, and just enjoy the fresh air," said Cindy Schrick, New Jersey.

Pastor Nicole Vogel tells Newswatch 16, the church has hosted drive-in style services throughout the pandemic with great turnouts.

She says about 50 vehicles can fit in the parking lot.

"All you have to do is come and get there before 10 am. They will be given a bulletin and if you have communion elements, they can bring them along if you want to participate in communion and if not we have individual ones we can provide. They will be directed where to park and what radio to tune into. It's just like going to a drive-in, you turn your radio on and tune into it," said Pastor Vogel.