Drive-by parade for senior living home

Administrators at the personal care home said this was a way to lift the residents' spirits.

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — Seniors at an assisted living facility in Monroe County got a special treat.

Sirens, honking horns, family members, and friends waving and holding signs, that's what greeted the seniors at Getz Personal Care Home.

The residents here waved back, smiled, and waved American flags.

Administrators at the personal care home said this was a way to lift the residents' spirits, who haven't been able to have visitors for months due to the pandemic.

"I decided that my residents needed a little pick me up and it was about time we did something outside since we could get outside and then we contacted family members and it just all came together," explained Erin Hnat from the Getz Personal Care home. "I think it was a fabulous event for my residents and my staff."