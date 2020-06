The matriarch of the family that continues to operate the race track was 92.

LONG POND, Pa. — The co-founder of Pocono Raceway and a community leader for many years has passed away.

Dr. Rose Mattioli died Monday at her home at the age of 92.

Dr. Rose and her late husband Dr. Joseph 'Doc' Mattioli co-founded Pocono Raceway in 1968, after moving to the Poconos from the Philadelphia area.

She was listed as chairman emeritus of the raceway.