Dozens march for justice for Christian Hall

Dozens of people marched with the family of Christian Hall, a teenager who was shot and killed by state police last year.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — "Christian was met with 7 bullets. When what Christian needed was help. And he was gunned down by the folks who are supposed to protect him," said Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, a Democrat with the 181st district.

It was a day of hope for family members of Christian Hall, their lawyers, and supporters, who marched in honor of the 19-year old who was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police on Dec. 30.

Hall was killed on the overpass to Interstate 80 in Hamilton Township after reports of a distraught man with a gun on the bridge.

"Nothing will bring my son back, nothing, and it is a struggle every day," said Gareth Hall, Christians' father.

People of all ages and races showed up to support the Hall family.

Including 16-year-old Jessica Brady, who organized the march.

"I was honestly waiting for somebody other than me, older than me, you know in a position of power to kind of take this on, and nobody was really doing anything, so I kinda took it upon myself, you know, because I did know Mr. Hall and this was personal for me," said Jessica Brady.

Dozens of people marched from Dansbury Park to the Monroe County Courthouse seeking justice for Christian Hall. The one thing they're asking for is change.

"We come here to Pennsylvania to talk about the unjustified killing of Christian Hall and the fact that Americans still don't want to talk about certain people being killed by police," said Benjamin Crump, an Attorney for the Hall family.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump is one of the lawyers representing the Hall family.

He's been representing George Floyd's family, the man killed by police in Minnesota.

With similar events like this happening across the United States, family members say the matter hits home.

"I miss my son so much. I love him so much but if his death is the catalyst for change, then so be it. Let his name be remembered. His name is Christian Hall," said Fe Hall, Christian's mother.

The shooting is under investigation by state police and the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.