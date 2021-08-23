Dozens displaced after apartment complex flooded in Stroudsburg

Dozens of people are out of their homes after flooding in Stroudsburg.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The relentless rain from what's left of Tropical Storm Henri is causing problems all across our area. Many of them are in Monroe County.

A creek spilled over its banks Monday morning and swamped the Glen Brook East Apartments in Stroudsburg.

A parking lot, cars, and some apartments are now underwater.

Residents were taken to safety, and many are housed temporarily at the field house on the campus of East Stroudsburg University.

So far, no injuries reported in that flooding in Stroudsburg.

