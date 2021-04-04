x
Monroe County

Dozens attend drive-in style Easter service in Poconos

Folks were able to listen to the sermon on their car radios.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Dozens of people opted for a drive-in Easter Sunday service in the Poconos.

The Pastor came up with a creative way to let churchgoers observe East Stroudsburg Presbyterian Church's service.

The faithful participated from their vehicles, listening to the sermon on their car's radio.

People told Newswatch 16 they think this is a great idea, especially for those who are not ready to gather inside.

"When I found out that the church was doing this, I just thought it was something that I had to bring my family to, to attend because what a great way to still be able to practice but in a safe way for us and for everybody else," said Heather Cerrone of Saylorsburg.

The church has hosted many drive-in-style services throughout the pandemic. 

About 50 vehicles can fit in the parking lot for services at this church in Monroe County. 

