Downtown Stroudsburg businesses react to New York Governor's travel advisory

The Governor of New York is asking his residents not to make any non-essential trips to neighboring states, including Pennsylvania as our state is seeing a spike in cases.



Businesses say with the fall foliage season come the tourists and they worry the New York governor's warning could keep New Yorkers away.



“This is one of our prime tourist seasons so any loss of guests coming to the area is obviously a loss of revenue to the businesses down here, it's going to hurt,” said Doug Gawthrop with Siamsa Irish Pub.



“They come in here a lot to see the attractions we have around here, so it's important that people do still come out and they do participate in what we have to offer,” said Kaitlyn Wilson at Philly’s Pub.



“A lot of our guests are coming from out of state. They're spending a lot of money in this market, so they're staying overnight, they're visiting restaurants in the degree that they can,” said Christopher Barrett, the president and CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.



Case in point, a group of friends came out from New York City to celebrate a birthday at Siamsa.



“I'm turning 30 today so I thought I'd get out of the city and spend some time in nature,” said Isedua Oridahur.



The people we spoke with say the restrictions and advisories have changed so many times over the course of this pandemic, this is just another one they'll have to adjust to.