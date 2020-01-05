Doubleheader race weekend at Pocono Raceway still on track

NASCAR announced it will continue its season without fans starting May 17.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The coronavirus crisis forced many sporting events to be postponed or canceled.

One event that is still scheduled to go on as planned, the first ever NASCAR doubleheader at Pocono Raceway.

In a statement sent to Newswatch 16, Pocono Raceway officials say, "Pocono Raceway's NASCAR and ARCA dates remain unchanged and are scheduled to occur from June 25 - 28. If a future decision is made by NASCAR or Pennsylvania state officials to change or update our events, we will share those details on our website and social media channels."

NASCAR announced this week it will begin its season without fans starting May 17 in South Carolina.

During a news conference, the organization's vice president Steve O'Donnell, addressed the doubleheader with two cup series races at Pocono Raceway.

"Our intent is to keep Pocono as a doubleheader and for that to be the first scheduled Saturday and Sunday doubleheader. I think it is fair to assume as you get deeper into the schedule, you may see one if not two more additional doubleheaders in the schedule, especially on the cup side," O'Donnell said.

For some businesses in Monroe County, it's good news to hear the event is still scheduled as planned.

The Best Western Inn at Blakeslee Pocono in Tobyhanna Township is where NASCAR teams usually stay.

"We are still a business and I am sure all the business around here are hurting. To have the teams here is a godsend to us because it will help the restaurants in the area. Hopefully by then, they will all be open by June and it will help everyone," said the Best Western's Verene Sanchez.