Dog found dead in pond in Monroe County

A dead dog was found in a pond, tied to a rock . Police are trying to figure out what happened.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Christopher Owens and Amber Hessenkemper from East Stroudsburg were walking around a pond off Cherry Lane road near Stroudsburg over the weekend. Owens saw something in the water that looked like a dead beaver. Then he pulled it out and realized it was something else.

Tied to a rock was a pit bull dog.

"When I grabbed hold of it, I realized it was a dog. I was like, 'Oh, man, a dog got loose and probably got caught up in the ice and everything,' and then I realized it was tied to a rock. The rock must have a weight of 35 or 40 pounds," said Owens.

Owens and Hessenkemper called Stroud Area Regional Police. Authorities are trying to figure out who is responsible.

Dog owners themselves, the couple took to Facebook to see if anyone knows what happened and said it was heartbreaking to see.

"We just wanted to get feelers out because if someone knew someone had a dog and it got stolen and they knew about it, maybe we can start tracking it down that way and helping out in any way," said Hessenkemper.

AWSOM Animal Shelter near Stroudsburg shared that post. Kennel managers tell Newswatch 16, accidents do happen, and dogs run away, but if this was neglect, they want people to know there are other ways to surrender your pets.

"I can honestly say most of us didn't sleep last night because we don't know what the circumstances but there are other ways things could have been handled for sure," said Wendy Edwards of AWSOM.