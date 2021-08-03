Doctor explains COVID-19 cases in Monroe County

Doctors at St. Luke's Monroe Campus tell us that a majority of the cases coming into the hospital are those who are unvaccinated.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Dr. Eric Tesoriero is a physician in the critical care unit at St. Luke's Monroe Campus near Stroudsburg.

"At St. Luke's, we are seeing fewer COVID cases than we did at the peak of the pandemic. While we are seeing a small number of cases throughout the network, it's important to say that any case we are seeing now is entirely preventable," said Dr. Tesoriero.

Right now, a vast majority of patients at the hospital battling COVID-19 are unvaccinated. The delta variant is now the dominant strain across the country and here in Monroe County.

Here's what doctors say to look out for.

"The main difference is that you may see a little milder symptoms earlier. The typical upper respiratory type symptoms—sore throat and runny nose—should make you pause and ask that question," said Dr. Tesoriero.

And what about breakthrough cases?

"While we are occasionally seeing breakthrough cases, the vast majority of cases that we are seeing are in unvaccinated individuals. While as a nation and health system, we occasionally see breakthrough infections like you described, by and large, it's an infection in someone who did not have a vaccination," said Dr. Tesoriero.

Doctors say the message is clear: Get vaccinated to help stop the spread of the virus.