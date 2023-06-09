Disc golf returns to Pocono Raceway

This is the first time the event is back at the raceway since the pandemic; during that time, organizers say a lot of people started practicing their swings.

"Gave people something to do outside. Disc golfs has been going on since the late 70s down in California. Philadelphia actually has the second oldest course in Sedgley Woods from 77. but locally here in Northeast PA, there are courses at Hickory state park, Tunkcannock, Prompton Dam," said Michael Solt, organizer.