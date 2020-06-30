Dinner and a movie with the family to help some nonprofits

You can catch a movie and grab some dinner at the same time in one part of the Poconos and it's all for a good cause.

SWIFTWATER, Pa. — There's a new kind of show set to be put on at Desaki Restaurant near Swiftwater. Starting Wednesday night and in partnership with the Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg, families can catch dinner and a drive-in movie right in the restaurant's parking lot.

"It's an offer to the community for a family evening out. They can come here and see family-type movies and be able to dine in their car," explained Desaki owner Vincent Trapasso.

The outdoor entertainment isn't just a fun way for families to spend the night together, it's also a way to raise money for two nonprofit organizations in Monroe County.

A percentage of proceeds will go to the Pocono Mountains United Way and the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army.

"We know that their hands have been tied being able to raise money and they are still doing what they do for the community, even more now. So we feel that there's more of a need to help out these organizations and these charities, which is why we are doing this," Trapasso said.

Rose London is a director at the East Stroudsburg Salvation army. The organization just handed out its 1 millionth meal. Fundraising hasn't been easy this year, so every bit helps.

"Raising money in any way we can to continue feeding, housing, and helping the community remain in their homes through rental assistance is critical at this point," said London.

Dinner and drive-in movie nights will run every Wednesday and Thursday night through August.

It all kicks off with a showing of "Grease" Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m, and "Toy Story" on Thursday night.