Digging out in Monroe County

The snowstorm that blanketed our area this week has finally moved out, but it left quite a bit of cleaning up to do.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There is no shortage of snow in the Poconos. The winter storm buried Monroe County.

Many people are still trying to dig out driveways, sidewalks, and parking lots.

John Curry from Stroud Township had plenty of paths to clear.

"It's a mess. Well, between my house, my shop and here quite a few," said Curry.

According to our Stormtracker 16 team, most of Monroe County saw between two and three feet of snow.

Randy Rodenberger works for Curry. He was called in for "shoveling reinforcement."

"Bring it on, what are you going to do? It's out of our control," said Randy Rodenberger, Quakertown.

People who are still stuck digging out tell Newswatch 16, one of the most challenging parts about the cleanup is the fact that the snow is so heavy.

"It's heavy, yeah. I was worn out before I got here today. I didn't tell the boss that though," said Rodenberger.

"It's heavy right now, yeah. I think when it first started it was a bit lighter but now that it's warming up it's a bit heavier and harder to move," said Victor Schmitt, Stroudsburg.

Over on Ann Street in Stroudsburg, snow was still waist-deep in some areas.

Cleaning out this parking lot was exhausting for Victor Schmitt.

"Oh, it's too much, way too much. Hopefully, that's it for the year, I hope so," said Schmitt.