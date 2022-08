Investigators say the man received over $200,000 he was not entitled to.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HENRYVILLE, Pa. — A Department of Labor agent from Monroe County faces charges related to multiple fraud schemes.

Investigators say Thomas Hartley, of Henryville, received over $200,000 he was not entitled to.

Officials say he took part in schemes involving the Department of the Army and the Thrift Savings Plan.

He faces several charges of wire fraud.