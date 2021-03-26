Decades in prison for child sex crimes

Daniel Palmitessa was sentenced Thursday for making child pornography and enticing minors to engage in sex.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man accused of child sex crimes has been sentenced to decades in prison.

Daniel Palmitessa, 35, of Stroudsburg, was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for making child pornography and enticing minors to engage in sexual activity.

Prosecutors said that between 2013 and 2018, Palmitessa produced images of child pornography and used the internet and a cell phone to attempt to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity.