STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — A police investigation has closed a lane of Interstate 80 east near Stroudsburg.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Pocono Creek around 10 a.m. Friday.

Police and the Monroe County coroner's office are conducting an investigation near Beech Street and Tanite Road.

One lane of eastbound Interstate 80 is closed near the 9th Street exit in Stroudsburg.

