Man dies after being shot by state police

It happened Thursday morning at a home on Deer Drive North in Middle Smithfield Township.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man in Monroe County died Thursday after a shooting involving state police.

It happened after 10 a.m. Thursday at a home on Deer Drive North in Middle Smithfield Township, near East Stroudsburg.

According to state police, troopers were called to the home for a welfare check on a 36-year-old man. The troopers said the man took off through the back door with a rifle.

He was shot by police and died at the scene.

The troopers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave while the deadly shooting is investigated.

🚨Officer Involved Shooting Investigation🚨



Below News Release contains the details from an officer involved shooting that occurred today in Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County.

⤵️ pic.twitter.com/JpJq8GMi3Y — Trooper Petroski (@PSPTroopNPIO) September 8, 2022