Man dies after being shot by state police

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man in Monroe County died Thursday after a shooting involving state police.
It happened after 10 a.m. Thursday at a home on Deer Drive North in Middle Smithfield Township, near East Stroudsburg.
According to state police, troopers were called to the home for a welfare check on a 36-year-old man. The troopers said the man took off through the back door with a rifle.
He was shot by police and died at the scene.
The troopers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave while the deadly shooting is investigated.
