Monroe County

Dealership in Monroe County sued for selling faulty cars

A car dealership in the Poconos is getting sued after allegedly selling vehicles with major issues.
Credit: WNEP

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania's attorney general filed a lawsuit against a Monroe County car dealership, claiming the business knowingly sold unreliable vehicles.

Officials say 390 Auto owner Elias Baladi deceived customers into thinking they were buying quality cars when, in reality, many of the vehicles did not pass inspection and had serious engine issues.

The lawsuit seeks to stop 390 Auto in Barrett Township from selling cars and restitution for customers.

