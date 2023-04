The crash Friday night in Monroe County left a passenger dead and the driver in the hospital.

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — One man died, and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Monroe County.

Dwane Richards, 18, of Tobyhanna, died at the scene of the crash just before midnight Friday on Echo Lake Road in Coolbaugh Township, according to Pocono Mountain Regional Police.

The car Richards was riding in crashed into a tree.

The driver of the car, Isaiah Gordan, 19, of Daytona Beach, Florida, was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.