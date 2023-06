The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday along I-80 West in Bartonsville.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a crash in Monroe County.

Officials say a motorcycle crashed along I-80 West in Bartonsville around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

State police are on the scene as well as the Monroe County coroner's office.

I-80 West has been shut down as a result, and all traffic is being directed off the Bartonsville Exit and onto Route 611.