MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Monroe County coroner responded to a crash on Interstate 80 west just after 12 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Officials say two cars collided between the Blakeslee and Lake Harmony exits in Tunkhannock Township.

Both lanes were shut down while police investigated.

Officials have not yet released information about who died or what caused the deadly crash in Monroe County.