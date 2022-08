At least one person is dead after a crash late Wednesday night in Monroe County.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly crash in Monroe County.

Authorities say the wreck happened at the intersection of South Courtland and Henry streets in East Stroudsburg.

Calls came in for the crash just after 11:30 Wednesday night.

Right now, we don't know the victim's name or the details behind the deadly wreck in East Stroudsburg.