If you lose cell phone service anywhere in Monroe County, you're now being asked to report it.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — If you lose cell phone service in the Poconos, Monroe County officials want to know where your calls are cutting out.

It's all part of a new initiative called the Monroe County Dead Cell Zone Project.

There are plenty of townships and boroughs in Monroe County that are not cell phone friendly. Just ask Willie Cobb who lives in Tobyhanna Township.

"You can be driving along, and you hit a blank spot and then you don't have no service. I am with AT&T and I spend a lot of money on my service and I get very poor service," Cobb said.

The county recently kicked off the Monroe County Dead Cell Zone Project, designed to identify areas with little or no cell service.

Julia Heilakka is the community engagement coordinator for Tobyhanna Township. Her office put out a request on Facebook for dead zone spots.

"With 90 percent of emergency calls coming in through cell phones, it's extremely important that we have our entire county covered. We need to know where these places are so we can figure out how to fix them," Heilakka said.

Once problem areas are identified, county officials will ask cell carriers and broadband providers to fix dead zones and install more cell towers.

Because cell phone service can be difficult in parts of Monroe County, some people Newswatch 16 spoke to say it's a big reason why they and their family members use different cell phone providers.

"Like when I have it, he doesn't. It's so random, too, and I wish I could explain it, but it's random," said township resident Margaret Yatron.

"With the response we have already received, we know this is a project we need to pursue and see through," Heilakka said.