DCNR works to contain brush fire in the Poconos

A brush fire that destroyed about 600 acres of Pennsylvania State Game Lands in Monroe County is now a case of suspected arson.

Thick haze can be seen in video sent to Newswatch 16 by Tim Dugan, the district forester for Delaware State Forest District.

A brush fire started in this area of Devil's Hole Trail on Saturday night within State Game Lands in Barrett Township, near Swiftwater.

"We had our state investigator, state wildfire investigator come out on Sunday. He made an assessment and looked through the points of origin and his, at this point, it is a suspected arson start," said Dugan.

According to Dugan, more than 600 acres have been destroyed. No physical structures have been damaged, and no one has been hurt. Dugan says it's been an all hands on deck situation for the last few days.

"We have a lot of resources and a lot of people risking their health out here to try and bring this under control. The terrain is steep, the fuels are pretty volatile, and if anyone has hiked in the Devil's Hole area, they know that the terrain is tough. So, for the firefighters who are out here, it's a dangerous place to be," said Dugan.

The brush fire started quickly a way back. People who live in this area tell Newswatch 16 they are not all that concerned and think the DCNR has it under control.

About six DCNR trucks were parked right in the lot across from Rick Donnelly's house.

"With all the forestry people back there now, they should be able to clean it up and take care of it. They are on it, and that's good for us," said Donnelly.