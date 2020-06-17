Dansbury Park Pool will reopen, Stroudsburg Pool will stay closed due to COVID-19

New safety guidelines will be in place at Dansbury Park Pool and summer passes will not be available this year.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Sunbathers and swimmers will soon be able to use the pool at Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg.

"We are really thrilled when so many pools, especially in northeast Pennsylvania haven't been able to open this year. It's going to be a little different because of our virus mitigation efforts, but we are thrilled to be able to do it at all," said Autumn Arthur, Stroud Region Open Space and Recreation Commission director.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Stroudsburg pool will remain closed this year.

But before you grab your suit and towel, there are new changes and safety measures in place at Dansbury Park Pool.

Masks will be required when you're not in the pool, you'll have to bring your own pool chair, and maintain social distancing.

"At a pool, our top priority is always everyone's safety, so again, that is our top priority this year. Our second priority is to make sure that as many people in our community get a chance to swim as possible because it's already going to be July and we are just now getting pools and we know everyone wants to get out and swim. So we have that responsibility as a community to take care of each other," said Arthur.

According to Arthur, the pool will run at half capacity, there will be modified hours and midday closures for cleaning.

Pricing for daily pool use will look different, too. There will be no summer passes available this year.

Swimmers will also need to show proof of residency.