Dansbury Park Pool now open for the summer

The pool in East Stroudsburg opened for the season on Friday.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It was perfect weather on Friday for opening day at a community pool in East Stroudsburg.

The Dansbury Pool is now open for the season every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For many, the opening of the pool means it's finally time for some summer fun.

"I'm excited for the pool to open because in the summer it's so hot and I've been dying to go to the pool. They have that big water slide and all different kinds of slides," said Elenna Richmond, Stroudsburg.

There's another pool nearby for people in this part of the Poconos.

But unfortunately, the Stroudsburg pool near the high school is experiencing a mechanical issue and will be closed for repairs this weekend.