DA: Shooting of man on Interstate 80 overpass justified

Investigators said it was a "classic suicide by cop."

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Monroe County district attorney announced the findings of an investigation into the deadly encounter between troopers and Christian Hall in December on the Interstate 80 overpass in Hamilton Township.

Investigators showed a video of Hall's interaction with troopers that day. Authorities say Hall never put the gun down during the encounter, and that initial shots by state police missed Hall.

Detectives say when Hall still didn't drop the weapon, troopers believed there was imminent danger.

Authorities also say Hall left suicidal notes and messages on social media, including his death date as December 30, the day of the shooting, and that Hall was the one who anonymously called 911 that day to report a man on the overpass.

Hall also asked troopers if they were "trained to shoot" and to "make it quick."

"We couldn't let the public remain under impression that this was some sort of malicious shooting involving the young man. We knew that wasn't the case, but we needed to present more importantly to the public at large," said Monroe County First Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso

After the shooting, investigators determined Hall was holding an airsoft handgun, which looks similar to a real handgun.