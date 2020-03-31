Curb on short-term rentals in the Poconos

There's a crackdown in the Poconos on short term rentals as the spread of coronavirus continues to impact several counties in that area.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Local leaders are asking people to report any online advertisements, welcoming people from out of state to quarantine in the Poconos.

If you are renting out a house, apartment, or condo in the Poconos right now, be aware, you could face a hefty fine if you're caught.

The spread of the coronavirus has prompted a crackdown on short-term rentals.

State Senator Mario Scavello took to his Facebook page asking residents to send him any and all online advertisements inviting people to the Poconos.

Senator Mario Scavello As we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, please remember t... hat my offices are here to help in any way we can. I am continuing to post the most up to date and accurate information on my Facebook and Twitter pages and also in my eNewsletters.

"If you receive information for anyone that is encouraging people to travel from the tri-state area and go against the governor's order to stay home, beware, if you don't take those ads down I will report to the state police. You are telling people to break the law," said Senator Mario Scavello, (R) 40th District.

Sen. Scavello isn't alone in this effort.

State representatives for Monroe and Carbon Counties are also getting involved.

A letter was sent to the governor asking for immediate emergency action to halt shortterm rental business.

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, whose job is to bring tourists into this area, is even asking for shortterm rental programs to be put on hold until it's safe.

"We've been asked by the task force to communicate to local realtors to anyone who is currently trying to market shortterm rentals in not very responsible way, so we are trying to get them to understand that it is critical right now that they follow the same protocols and guidelines as everyone else is," said Chris Barrett, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

"Do no rent for the next month. Air BNB'S, private owners, because if you don't, if you continue to do so, you might not have a summer. If this continues to grow, I promise you we will be closing down your summer business," Sen. Scavello said.