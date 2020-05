College student is a wanted man and believed to be armed and dangerous.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The college student wanted for two murders in Connecticut was spotted in the Poconos Sunday.

State Police say Peter Manfredonia was caught on surveillance Sunday along railroad tracks in East Stroudsburg.

The 23-year-old University of Connecticut student is a suspect in two murders near Hartford.

Authorities say the stolen vehicle he was driving was found just over the PA border in New Jersey.

Troopers say Manfredonia is armed and dangerous.