Crooks break into storage units at a business in the Poconos

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Three masked people were caught on surveillance video breaking into, vandalizing, and stealing items out of storage units at Brodheadsville Self Storage near Brodheadsville.

It happened on New Year's Eve.

"They had cut our fence in three different areas. They came in on foot and broke into about 21 units and parked trailers and campers. We have quite a few customers involved and impacted by this," said Stacia Gouger, Brodheadsville Self Storage.

There are more than 200 units on the property.

One customer shared what was taken from his unit on Facebook. The Army veteran says the crooks swiped his silver coins, jewelry, an AR-15 rifle, his Army dress uniform, and his service medals.

The customer wasn't around to talk on-camera, but Stacia Gouger, who helps run the business, says everyone is very upset.

"Of course, we are heartbroken and saddened, for not only the impact on the facility but obviously, on the impact it has on our customers that we value so much," said Gouger.

A reward of $3,500 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest. The storage company put up $1,000, and the veteran who had his stuff taken offered $2,500.

"We aren't really sure exactly what they were looking for. They took off the locks, entered the units, and then proceeded to toss around a bunch of items, go through their stuff. For the most part, most customers say they didn't seem to have anything stolen, more so just a lot of a mess," said Gouger.