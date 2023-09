The fire was reported as severe weather came through the area.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — According to a post from the Stroudsburg Fire Department, crews are on the scene of a 'major incident' at East Stroudsburg Hardware on Crystal Street in East Stroudsburg.

The fire was reported as severe weather came through the area. Crews are asking people to avoid the Crystal Street at this time.

