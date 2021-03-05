Crews rescue baby raccoon from fire at former Penn Hills Resort

Some firefighters with big hearts battled smoke and flames at the old Penn Hills Resort in Stroud Township.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The first alarm came in around 11:30 Sunday night at the former Penn Hills Resort in Stroud Township, just outside of Stroudsburg.

While firefighters were putting out the flames at the former Penn Hills Resort in Stroud Township, they found a baby raccoon in the building.

Firefighters captured the animal, gave it oxygen, wiped off the soot and debris, and released it into the woods.

Firefighters tell Newswatch 16, the flames started in the old garage and spread to the restaurant building next door.

The flames are considered suspicious.

Electricity to the property was cut off a long time ago.

A state police fire marshal has been called in to investigate.

Penn Hills closed in 2009.

Firefighters have been at Penn Hills several times in recent months.