Crews battling flames on New Jersey side of Delaware Water Gap

The National Parks Service wants visitors to avoid the Mount Tammany area.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — State and federal firefighters are battling flames on Mount Tammany. It's on the New Jersey side of the Delaware Water Gap.

Officials are calling this fire the Rockface fire after flames spread throughout the rocky forest on Mount Tamanny starting around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

About 70 acres of forest on the mountain is still burning. Officials say they have contained parts of the fire, but they estimate it will take about 24 hours before its fully contained.

According to the DEP, we need about a half-inch of rain before they can be confident the fire won't spread any further. DEP officials say this is one of the largest brush fires they've seen here in Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area and battling it has been difficult because of its remote location.

"We will have helicopters working. They're going to be shuttling some personnel to a helispot that's close to the fire so they can hike in, and they're also possibly going to be doing some water drops. That'll be mostly along the Route 80 corridor," said Robert Kerschner, New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

