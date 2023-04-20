x
Monroe County

Crash closes off-ramp for hours in Monroe County

State police have not said if anyone was hurt or what may have led to the wreck in the Poconos.
Credit: WNEP

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — Troopers spent the morning investigating a crash in Monroe County.

The southbound off-ramp at the Tobyhanna exit along Interstate 380 in Coolbaugh Township was closed for hours Thursday morning.

The on-ramp from Interstate 380 to Route 611 was also closed; both have since reopened.

State police have not said if anyone was hurt or what may have led to the wreck in the Poconos.

