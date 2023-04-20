Crash closes off-ramp for hours in Monroe County

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — Troopers spent the morning investigating a crash in Monroe County.
The southbound off-ramp at the Tobyhanna exit along Interstate 380 in Coolbaugh Township was closed for hours Thursday morning.
The on-ramp from Interstate 380 to Route 611 was also closed; both have since reopened.
State police have not said if anyone was hurt or what may have led to the wreck in the Poconos.
Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like in 1983 and 1984? Head on over to WNEP's YouTube.