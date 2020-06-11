Celebrating 50 years of customer service

An exceptional worker was honored for a half-century on the job in the Poconos.

POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — A business in the Poconos recognized one very special employee on Friday. Grant Allen from Bartonsville has been working at Cramer's Home Center for 50 years.

"I get to meet people every day. I am able to help them with whatever they need as far as building products or advice on what to build. I've really enjoyed that," Allen said.

Managers and employees at the store near Mount Pocono held a celebration cookout for the Vietnam Veteran.

"He started here back in 1970. In November of '70, he finished four years in the Air Force and served in Vietnam. He was looking for a job and found one here at Cramer's," said store manager David Parker.

Allen tells Newswatch 16 one of the biggest challenges of working in the same place for 50 years was adapting to change. He said it's been encouraging, and it's what kept him here.

"There's been a lot of things that changed. When you're in retail, you have to be ready for change. You have to accept change and just little things. We went from handwriting to computers, and that was a big change for everyone at the particular time. It was quite a few years ago," Allen said.

"Certainly, our customers enjoy the fact that they grew up with these guys, and they are still here, they still love what they are doing and are very knowledgeable. That counts a lot in our world today," said Russell Cramer.