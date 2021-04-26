COVID-19 testing sites coming to Monroe County

Two free drive-thru testing sites are coming to Mount Pocono and Kunkletown.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Two free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites are coming to Monroe County.

Beginning April 28, testing will be available daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, 20 Murray Street in Mount Pocono. The site will be open until May 2.

Additionally, beginning May 2, testing will be available daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Eldred Township Community Center, 516 Kunkletown Road in Kunkletown. The site will be open until May 4.

Up to 450 people can be tested per day. Testing is done on a first-come, first-serve basis and is free. Turnaround time for results is two to seven days.

Testing is also open to individuals who are not residents of Monroe County.