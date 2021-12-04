COVID-19 testing set for Monroe County

Beginning Wednesday, April 14 through Sunday, April 18, an indoor walk-in clinic will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 pm. at the Middle Smithfield Community Center, 5200 Milford Road, near Marshalls Creek, according to the Department of Health.

Up to 450 people can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is also open to individuals who are not county residents. Patients must be ages 3 and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.