COVID-19 mobile response unit arrives in Stroudsburg

The vehicle provides coronavirus testing and education to minorities and underserved communities.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The state's new COVID-19 mobile response unit was in Monroe County.

The RV was parked along Main Street at the Pocono Family YMCA.

The purpose of the vehicle is to provide coronavirus testing and education to minorities and underserved communities throughout Pennsylvania.

Officials said it's an especially important service provided to Latinos in the commonwealth.

"They (Latinos) have not received resources in their language and so they have been trying to navigate without have those resources available to them," said Ashleigh Aviles, Senior Project Manager of Latino Connection. "We're here to reach those demographics, the underserved, the populations who are most at risk."