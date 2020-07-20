COVID-19 crisis impacts Pocono live entertainers

Solo singers and bands struggles to schedule live performances throughout pandemic.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The music industry has been hit hard by coronavirus with a lot fewer live performances than there used to be.

Some area musicians are feeling the impact.

Regina Sayles is a singer; the day the music stopped for her was in March.

"It has been really challenging. I did my last show around March 14th and all the orders came in from the state and everything and it was kind of like okay now what do I do because we had no idea how long this was going to last," said Sayles.

Sayles said some gigs are starting to pop up here and there, but this summer is not nearly as busy as she's used to.

So, Sayles has since come up with other ways to keep people entertained.

"I did a live stream every Saturday for 14 weeks. People were so loyal and kept coming on every week. I'd try to do a different theme every week, like a different decade or whatever the case may be and that's pretty much how I stayed connected until the beginning of June," said Sayles.

Solo singers aren't alone, bands are also struggling.

Jamie Zaleski is in a band called Young Lion.

The group plays at a lot of bars throughout the Poconos.

"I mean we play in restaurants and bars so we talk to those guys and build relationships with bar owners and we are operating on small margins alone even in normal times so it's a big hit and unlike one we've ever seen or I mean in my life, I'm 30 years old and I've never seen this, so," explained Zaleski.