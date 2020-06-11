COVID-19 closes two Stroudsburg Area School District buildings

The coronavirus has forced Stroudsburg Area School District to close two of its buildings for a few days.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Stroudsburg High School and Stroudsburg Junior High School will be closed until Tuesday because of a few new COVID-19 cases.

SASD Superintendent Cosmas Curry says two staff members at the junior high tested positive, along with a student and staff member at the high school.

"Unfortunately, we've had to close a few elementary schools prior to this. It's unfortunate because we've been really proud of the process and everyone's support and cooperation through it," said Curry.

The schools will be closed through Tuesday.

Students in grades 8 through 12 will learn remotely until then.

Curry says he knows this year is challenging, but everyone needs to work together.

"We just need everyone to buckle down, be diligent and vigilant on their own behalf," said Curry.

Because of the closure, Stroudsburg's football team cannot play under Friday Night Lights. It was a playoff game they had to forfeit, meaning the season is now over.

Parents of football players say it's upsetting but necessary.

"I agree. I mean, it's safety first, and with COVID surging, it was a good idea for them to cancel it," said Judith Foster, Stroudsburg.

"The kids, they play hard and worked hard for it. My son was upset that they couldn't play. This is his first time playing with the varsity, and this would have been his first time playing in a championship game. We do understand health comes first, and we don't want to put anyone at risk. But, it's a downer and sad they didn't get a chance to play," said Kimberly Wilson, Stroudsburg.