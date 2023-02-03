Court documents reveal more about the arrest of murder suspect Bryan Kohberger

A defense attorney explains the significance of what was recently revealed.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Since suspected killer Bryan Kohberger left Pennsylvania, there's been little information about what authorities were looking for until this week.

Several warrants were unsealed that detail what Kohberger had on his person when he was arrested, what was in his white Hyundai Elantra, and what police found inside his parent's home in Monroe County.

"When you read the language of these requests, you know they are asking for any and all, any and all, any and all because they are early in the investigation, and they are looking for anything to tie it together," said Brett Riegel, Defense Attorney at ARM Lawyers.

Riegel, from Stroudsburg, says these searches play a major role in building a case against suspects like Kohberger.

"In reading the warrant returns, finding a glove might not be terribly exciting on its own, but when you look at that glove, if it happens to come from the same lot and production run number as the same gloves they found in his apartment, then you have the ties the prosecution needs to build the case," Riegel said.

Some of the Items taken in were rubber gloves, several knives, guns, and electronics.

Each, according to Reigel, will be sent to a lab for testing.

"They recover a knife. Well, is that knife going to have any microscopic testable blood on it? They found things that has reddish stains on pillow case as a result; maybe there's going to be a DNA link between those things when it comes out of the lab," Riegel said.

As the case builds against Kohberger, Reigel expects more information to be released sparingly.

"From the prosecution standpoint, they'll probably hold those back as long as they can because the longer it is in the defense's hands, the longer the defense has to work with it and also the more desensitized, if you will, the public becomes to those details," Reigel said.

Bryan Kohberger remains locked up in a county jail in Idaho.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for late June.