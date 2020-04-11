Counting the votes in Monroe County

Election officials started counting thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots Wednesday morning.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Election Day might be over, but votes are still being counted inside the Monroe County Administrative Center on Quaker Plaza in Stroudsburg.

"We've been working almost 16 hours a day. We've been working seven days a week for almost two months now," said Sara May-Silfee, Monroe County's director of elections.

More than 33,000 mail-in and absentee ballots are now being counted.

May-Silfee says this presidential election is unlike any other she's ever been part of.

"It is the most I've ever seen. I believe, turnout, I think it's going to be our highest turnout ever in Monroe County."

There were not enough staff members or volunteers to both manage polling locations and count mail-in ballots.

Waiting to count mail-in ballots on Wednesday allowed election officials to help out at the polls if any issues happened, like the situation in Ross Township.

Thousands of voters waited in line for upwards of three hours to cast their ballots until help came to speed up the process.

"We were running an election yesterday, OK. You have to have so many key people, and those key people were doing other things, getting the election done yesterday. Now they are here doing this today. I wouldn't have been able to go out to Ross to alleviate that line yesterday if I was working here," said Monroe County Commissioner John Christy.

Monroe County election officials hope to have all of the mail-in and absentee ballots counted by Thursday, but the process could continue into Friday.