Counting mail-in ballots in Monroe County

A number of counties, including Monroe, won't even begin counting the mail in ballots until Wednesday, the day after the election.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Monroe County Voter Registration office was busy with people coming in and out to drop off their ballots.

There's a ballot drop-box inside.

"I went here because I know for sure it's in there. I wouldn't go to any other box I wanted to make sure it's where it needs to be," said Millie Cooper of East Stroudsburg.

Monroe County plans to open outer envelopes on thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots on Election Day.

The following day, employees will pull out secrecy envelopes with ballots and then count those.

John Christy is a Monroe County Commissioner.

He says there are just not enough resources to maintain polling sites and count mail-in ballots all in one evening.

"We take all the mail-in ballots, slit them open, and then put them back in precinct order. The following day is when we start taking them apart, separating them from the secrecy envelope," Commissioner Christy said. "What people have to understand is that all those ballots, the outside envelopes have to go into precinct order, even after they are open, they have to be kept in precinct order. It's the law."

There are five ballot boxes spread throughout Monroe County but only three will stay open until 8 p.m.

"There is one at Clymer Library, that library closes at 7 so it will be picked up at 7 p.m.," Christy said. "We have another one at Smithfield Township building, that closes at 4:30 p.m. and it will be picked up at 4:30 p.m."

The voter registration office, Eastern Monroe Public Library, and the Pocono Mountain Public Library near Mount Pocono will all stay open until 8 p.m.

All three spots are polling locations, too.

Christy says however you're voting, patience will be key.