Coroner: Man killed in skydiving accident

The skydiving accident happened near East Stroudsburg on Sunday morning.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Officials say a 74-year-old man from New Jersey has died after a skydiving accident on Sunday morning.

Officials say the man was found in a wooded area in Smithfield Township, near East Stroudsburg.

Several skydivers were still diving on Sunday afternoon after the incident.

The coroner is not confirming the cause of death until after an autopsy.

"Something could have happened in the air. Something could have happened, you know, with the chute. We are not sure yet," said Tom Yanac, Monroe County Coroner.

Authorities are not confirming yet if there was any equipment failure.

Newswatch 16 has reached out to Sky's The Limit Skydiving Center for a comment and said they plan to send out a statement on Monday.

One neighbor says she sees the planes fly over her home about 10 times on a weekend day.

The investigation is still ongoing in Monroe County.