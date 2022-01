The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday night.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called after a crash in Monroe County.

The wreck happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday night near the intersection of Paradise Valley Road and Wyndham Drive near Cresco.

Officials have not said what led to the crash or how many cars were involved.

The stretch of road is closed as police investigate the deadly wreck.