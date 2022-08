At least one person is dead after a fire early Wednesday morning in Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a fire in Monroe County.

The fire started around 7 a.m. Wednesday in Chestnuthill Township near Effort.

Our crews say the coroner arrived to the scene just before 9 a.m.

There's no word how many people were injured or the cause.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.