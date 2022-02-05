At least one dead after fire in Monroe County

At least one person is dead after a fire early Monday morning in Monroe County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a fire in Monroe County.

Flames broke out at the home on Route 390 near Cresco around 3 Monday morning.

The fire chief tells us the coroner has been called to the home.

A woman and three children made it out okay.

A state police fire marshal has been called in to look for a cause here in Monroe County.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.